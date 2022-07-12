40-45 - Rangers backslide with 14-7 loss to A’s in extras

The Texas Rangers scored seven runs but the Oakland Athletics scored 14 runs in 12 innings.

One of the many frustrating things about the Rangers in 2022 has been when they’ve started to make headway with a streak of winning baseball, they are prone to fumble away a game that they’re on track to win to see their efforts land them right back where they started.

Tonight was one of those games as future middle reliever Glenn Otto couldn’t maintain a 3-1 lead into the 5th inning and a costly error allowed Oakland to score three runs to take the lead.

After an Oakland insurance run in the 8th, the Rangers rallied to tie the game in the 9th thanks to heroics from Corey Seager, Leody Taveras, and a pinch-hitting Kole Calhoun.

But then extra innings came and boy were they a disaster and here we are on the other side of one of the most depressing losses of the season when it appeared that maybe the Rangers would grab a rare exciting win.

Player of the Game: Marcus Semien opened the scoring with a two-run dong and also contributed a two-out, game-tying double in the 10th that momentarily looked like it would be important to Texas’ comeback hopes but they couldn’t seal the deal before the wheels fell off.

Up Next: The Rangers will get the opportunity to start rolling the boulder back up the hill with RHP Jon Gray set to make the start against RHP Paul Blackburn for Oakland.

Wednesday night’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CDT.