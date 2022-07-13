Four Rangers in BP top 60 prospect list

Baseball Prospectus has their midseason top 60 prospect list out, and the Texas Rangers have four players who crack the list.

Jack Leiter may not be #1 on every list of Rangers prospects currently, but he’s still the top Rangers prospect according to BP, as he checks in at #24 on their board, between Pete Crow-Armstrong and Taj Bradley.

Ezequiel Duran is close behind Leiter, checking in at #31 with a report that sees his upside as being a “solid, power-hitting third baseman.”

Speaking for solid, power-hitting third basemen, Josh Jung comes in at #41 — even with being sidelined this year, he appears to still be a consensus top 50 guy.

Rounding out the group, at #55, is outfielder Evan Carter, whose solid season at Hickory has seen him move up the charts.

Interestingly, the Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson is the #1 prospect on their list. Based on what I’ve seen someone with BP say on Twitter, I think they are catching some flak from some folks about it. Henderson is a surprising pick at #1, though not so much so that I think folks should be torquing out about it.