Wednesday Morning Link

Morning, all!

Last night was a frustrating game, and Jeff Wilson points out that there were a lot of lost opportunities.

The ninth inning theatrics ended up going for naught as the Rangers weren’t able to bring Adolis Garcia home from third with no outs and then the A’s went on to score an infinite amount of runs in extra innings.

Kennedi Landry observes that while last night’s loss is on the bullpen, the bullpen wouldn’t be under so much pressure if the starting rotation was more settled.

Levi Weaver says that while the Rangers aren’t contenders this year the trade deadline presents an opportunity to acquire talent that can add value to the 2023 Rangers.

Dustin Harris and Jack Leiter are going to the futures game and The Athletic takes a look at what MLB scouts are saying about them.

Joseph Hoyt reflects on the 2021 draft class and pronounces them “tasty.”

Jonathan Hernandez could return to the big league team as soon as this weekend.