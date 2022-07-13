Texas Rangers lineup from July 13, 2022

Texas Rangers lineup for July 13, 2022 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Paul Blackburn for the A’s.

The Texas Rangers will try to put yesterday’s 12th inning mess in their rearview mirror. Jonah Heim, who was not available yesterday due to illness, is back in the lineup, and the Rangers have a couple of fresh arms for the pen.

The lineup:

Smith — 3B

Semien — SS

Seager — DH

Lowe — 1B

Heim — C

Calhoun — RF

Taveras — CF

Miller — LF

Culberson — 2B

7:05 p.m. Central start time