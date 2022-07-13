Alexy, Sborz up, Barlow to i.l., Allard optioned

The Texas Rangers have recalled pitchers Josh Sborz and A.J. Alexy from AAA Round Rock, the team announced today. To make room for the pair of the active roster, Joe Barlow was placed on the 15 day injured list with a finger blister, and Kolby Allard has been optioned.

We were expecting Allard to be sent down today, though I think the expectation was that Jonathan Hernandez would be activated from the injured list to take his place. Instead, Hernandez’s rehab stint has been extended for another ten days, so he will stay at Round Rock for the time being.

Alexy started the year in the Round Rock rotation and struggled, but has been much better since going into a relief role. In his last five outings — four relief appearances and a four inning start — Alexy has put up a 1.98 ERA in 13.2 IP, with 16 strikeouts against five walks. In the 13 games he had pitched this year prior to that, he had a 7.51 ERA in 56.1 IP, with 18 homers and 34 walks allowed.

Sborz continues to be on the Round Rock/Arlington shuttle when the Rangers need a fill in in the pen. We shall see how long he stays this time around.