Game 86 Game Day Thread - Oakland Athletics @ Texas Rangers

Oakland Athletics @ Texas Rangers
Wednesday, July 13, 2022, 7:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
The Shed
RHP Paul Blackburn vs. RHP Jon Gray
Today's Lineups
|ATHLETICS
|RANGERS
|Vimael Machin - 3B
|Josh Smith - 3B
|Ramon Laureano - RF
|Marcus Semien - SS
|Sean Murphy - C
|Corey Seager - DH
|Seth Brown - 1B
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Stephen Vogt - DH
|Jonah Heim - C
|Elvis Andrus - SS
|Kole Calhoun - RF
|Tony Kemp - LF
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Skye Bolt - CF
|Brad Miller - LF
|Nick Allen - 2B
|Charlie Culberson - 2B
|Paul Blackburn - RHP
|Jon Gray - RHP
Go Rangers!
Loading comments...