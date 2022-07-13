 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 86 Game Day Thread - Oakland Athletics @ Texas Rangers

Here’s hoping for an uncomplicated victory

By ghostofErikThompson
/ new
Oakland Athletics v Texas Rangers Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Oakland Athletics @ Texas Rangers

Wednesday, July 13, 2022, 7:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

The Shed

RHP Paul Blackburn vs. RHP Jon Gray

Today's Lineups

ATHLETICS RANGERS
Vimael Machin - 3B Josh Smith - 3B
Ramon Laureano - RF Marcus Semien - SS
Sean Murphy - C Corey Seager - DH
Seth Brown - 1B Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Stephen Vogt - DH Jonah Heim - C
Elvis Andrus - SS Kole Calhoun - RF
Tony Kemp - LF Leody Taveras - CF
Skye Bolt - CF Brad Miller - LF
Nick Allen - 2B Charlie Culberson - 2B
Paul Blackburn - RHP Jon Gray - RHP

Go Rangers!

Loading comments...