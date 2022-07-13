41-45 - Rangers get bad taste out of their mouth with 5-2 win over A’s

The Texas Rangers scored five runs while the Oakland Athletics scored two runs.

The Rangers needed a game like this one after last night’s debacle and they turned the page early with five 1st inning runs. I suppose you could argue that it’s troubling that Texas didn’t score again the rest of the evening but, until things started to get a little scary in the 9th, they never needed to.

The victory gives Texas a series win over Oakland in the penultimate set of the first half.

Player of the Game: Gray tossed seven one-hit, shutout ball with nine strikeouts and zero walks for inarguably his best outing so far with the Rangers. Maybe more importantly, it allowed the Rangers to stay away from the soft underbelly of a bullpen that seems ready for the All-Star break.

Up Next: The Rangers begin the first half’s final series against the Mariners with LHP Martin Perez set to make the start for Texas against LHP Marco Gonzales for Seattle.

Thursday night’s series-opening first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CDT.