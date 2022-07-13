Minor league update for 7/13/22

Down East starter Emiliano Teodo went five innings, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk, striking out six. Jose Corniell allowed six runs in 2.1 IP.

Maximo Acosta had a pair of doubles and a single. Daniel Mateo was two for four with a double. Alejnadro Osuna was two for four with a double. Cam Cauley had a double. Ian Moller had a single and a stolen base.

Down East box score

Ricky Vanasco faced seven batters for Hickory before a rain delay ended his day at 1.1 IP, 1 run, 1 Ks. Kelvin Gonzalez struck out three in a scoreless inning.

Luisangel Acuna homered. Aaron Zavala tripled. Thomas Saggese and Evan Carter each walked. Angel Aponte and Keyber Rodriguez had a walk and a hit.

Hickory box score

For Frisco, Owen White started and went five innings, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk, strking out five. Marc Church struck out two in one shutout inning. Jonathan Hernandez struck out two and walked one in 1.2 IP.

Dustin Harris and Justin Foscue were each two for four with a double and a walk. Jonathan Ornelas was two for four with a walk.

Frisco box score

Nick Snyder struck out one and walked one for Round Rock while allowing two runs in 0.2 IP. Bubba Thompson was two for five with a homer. Ezequiel Duran had a pair of hits and a walk.

Round Rock box score