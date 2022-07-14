Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

T.R. Sullivan would like to tell you about all the busts, traded players, and injuries that comprise the organization’s long history of disappointing draft picks.

Outfielder Elijah Green represents the type of high risk, high reward pick that could show up in a list like Sullivan’s somewhere down the road.

Jon Gray once again turned in a great performance against the A’s as he and Martin Perez continue to be the bright spots in the Ranger rotation.

Taylor Hearn will likely return to the rotation on Friday after some strong outings in AAA.

Tuesday night’s debacle means reinforcements are getting called up to help out a beleaguered Ranger bullpen.

Jon Gray did his part to spare the bullpen in his best Ranger outing so far last night, throwing seven innings of one hit ball.

Doug Mathis and Brendan Sagara told Gray that he could thrive in Texas, and he definitely seems to be doing that.