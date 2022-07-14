Corey Seager named to All Star team

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager has been named to the American League All Star team, it was announced today. Seager was named as an injury replacement for Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer.

Seager, 28, was signed by the Rangers to a 10 year, $325 million contract after the 2021 season. Prior to this year Seager had spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the fact that the All Star Game is taking place at Dodger Stadium may have been a factor in Seager being selected.

Seager is slashing .245/.321/.467 this season, and with 21 home runs on the season, he is just five away from his career high in home runs. Seager’s 2022 fWAR of 2.8 is the second highest in the American League, behind only Xander Bogaerts of Boston.

The Rangers now have two All Star representatives, with Seager joining pitcher Martin Perez, who was previously named to the team.