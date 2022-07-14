Texas Rangers lineup for July 14, 2022 against the Seattle Mariners: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Marco Gonzales for the M’s.

Texas starts a four game set with Seattle tonight, their final series before the All Star Break. With a lefty on the mound, Texas is rolling with the newly promoted Elier Hernandez at DH, as well as putting Charlie Culberson at 3B.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — RF

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

Taveras — CF

Calhoun — LF

Hernandez — DH

Culberson — 3B

7:05 p.m. Central start time