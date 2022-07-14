 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

41-46 - Rangers waste another opportunity, drop opener to M’s 6-5

Just your standard Rangers game in 2022

By ghostofErikThompson
/ new
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers scored five runs but the Seattle Mariners scored six runs.

The Rangers scored the game’s first four runs, including three in the first inning.

The Rangers lost 6-5.

This was the Platonic Ideal Rangers game in 2022.

Player of the Game: Elier Hernandez made his MLB debut tonight and collected a pair of hits and scored a run. Welcome to the big leagues, Elier!

Up Next: The Rangers and Mariners are back at it tomorrow night with a starter to be named for Texas against LHP Robbie Ray for Seattle.

First pitch from Globe Life Field is scheduled for 7:05 pm CDT.

Loading comments...