41-46 - Rangers waste another opportunity, drop opener to M’s 6-5

The Texas Rangers scored five runs but the Seattle Mariners scored six runs.

The Rangers scored the game’s first four runs, including three in the first inning.

The Rangers lost 6-5.

This was the Platonic Ideal Rangers game in 2022.

Player of the Game: Elier Hernandez made his MLB debut tonight and collected a pair of hits and scored a run. Welcome to the big leagues, Elier!

Up Next: The Rangers and Mariners are back at it tomorrow night with a starter to be named for Texas against LHP Robbie Ray for Seattle.

First pitch from Globe Life Field is scheduled for 7:05 pm CDT.