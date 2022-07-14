Minor league update for 7/14/22

Down East had Ryan Garcia on the mound, and Garcia cruised once again, going 3.2 scoreless innings, striking out five and walking two while allowing one hit. His ERA on the year is now 1.42. Damian Mendoza struck out two and walked one in 1.1 IP, lowering his ERA to 1.25. Josh Gessner allowed four runs in 3.1 IP, striking out six and walking one.

Alejandro had two hits and a stolen base.

Down East box score

Robbie Ahlstrom allowed four runs in three innings, striking out four and walking two. Michael Brewer threw 2.1 scoreless innings, walking two and striking out one.

Thomas Saggese had a single, a double and a homer. Chris Seise homered. Cody Freeman had a pair of hits. Luisangel Acuna had two hits and a walk. Trevor Hauver had a hit and a walk.

Hickory box score

Zak Kent started for Frisco and threw four shutout, no-hit innings, striking out six and walking two. Jonathan Ornelas and Dustin Harris doubled. Blaine Crim had a pair of singles.

Frisco box score

Demarcus Evans allowed a pair of runs in an inning of work, striking out three. Daniel Robert allowed a pair of runs in 1.1 IP. John King struck out 2 in 1.1 scoreless innings.

Nick Solak was three for four with a homer. Ezequiel Duran homered. Steele Walker was three for four with a walk and a double.

Round Rock box score