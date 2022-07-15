Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers dropped a pretty dumb game last night in which they blew another lead and lost another one-run game.

Kennedi Landry writes about Martin Perez doing his part and also going back and forth with some fans above the Mariners dugout.

Another bright spot was the first couple of base hits in the major league career of Elier Hernandez, who was called up to the big league club yesterday.

Elsewhere, Corey Seager will return to LA after being selected to both the AL All Star team and the Home Run Derby.

He’ll face off against Mariners’ rookie Julio Rodriguez in the first round of theDerby.

Jeff Wilson writes about the scorching Leody Taveras and the trajectory his career looks to be taking.

And Evan Grant has quotes from GM Chris Young who says that the MLB cramming the draft into July along with the All Star game and the trade deadline makes for a pretty hectic month.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers take on the Mariners again tonight at 7 with Matt Bush on the mound for Texas ///////powerdown.

Happy Friday.