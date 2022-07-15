LSB Midseason Community Prospect Rankings — #15

Congratulations to Thomas Saggese, who won the voting to be named the #14 prospect in the LSB Midseason Community Prospect Rankings with a little over 25% of the vote.

Our list so far:

1 — Jack Leiter

2 — Josh Jung

3 — Cole Winn

4 — Ezequiel Duran

5 — Owen White

6 — Evan Carter

7 — Josh Smith

8 — Justin Foscue

9 — Luisangel Acuna

10 — Dustin Harris

11 — Sam Huff

12 — Cole Ragans

13 — Aaron Zavala

14 — Thomas Saggese

Moving on...

Who is the #15 prospect in the Rangers system right now?

Cast your vote below...