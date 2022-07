Texas Rangers lineup for July 15, 2022 against the Seattle Mariners: starting pitchers are Matt Bush for the Rangers and Robbie Ray for the M’s.

The Rangers will attempt to rebound from yesterday’s mess. Matt Bush is the opener, Taylor Hearn will reportedly pitch the bulk of the innings, then who knows after that.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — RF

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

Taveras — CF

Hernandez — LF

Culberson — 3B

Huff — DH

7:05 p.m. Central start time