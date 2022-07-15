Taylor Hearn recalled, Josh Sborz optioned

The Texas Rangers have recalled pitcher Taylor Hearn from AAA Round Rock, it was announced today. To make room for Hearn on the 26 man roster, the Rangers have optioned pitcher Josh Sborz to Round Rock.

The expectation had been that Hearn would be called up to log the bulk of the innings for tonight’s game against the Seattle Mariners, although Matt Bush is starting as the opener. Sborz was called up two days ago, along with A.J. Alexy, when Kolby Allard was optioned and Joe Barlow went on the injured list. Alexy gives the Rangers a multi-inning bullpen arm, while Sborz is a one inning guy, and the Rangers have a strong likelihood of needing a lot of innings out of the pen between now and Sunday, so this isn’t surprising.

Jonathan Hernandez is reportedly in Arlington, and my guess is that Hearn gets sent down after today’s game and Hernandez is activated tomorrow.