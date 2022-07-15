41-47 - Rangers inflict latest wound on our souls in 8-3 loss to Mariners

The Texas Rangers scored three runs but the Seattle Mariners scored eight runs.

I suppose we could be mad about the result of the latest edition of the endless supply of demoralizing Rangers losses but I choose instead to marvel at the process which forced Texas to turn to their worn down bullpen/desperation depth options for a game.

The Rangers have existed for 50 years now as of this season and as soon as they figure out that this whole pitching thing exists, we might just have something here.

Player of the Game: I’m a sucker for Leody Taveras. Leody doubled, stole a base, and hit a two-run dong and is hitting like .600 in the last week or so. It’s quite clear that results don’t matter anymore even if the Rangers are making sure to twist the knife at every opportunity. Therefore, things like Leody transforming into a big leaguer is now the focus.

Leody’s 7th inning home run turned a 4-1 game into a 4-3 game and it appeared as though the Rangers might return last night’s favor to Seattle but the only franchise that can match the Mariners in ability to cause emotional scarring it would be Texas as Jose Leclerc nearly worked his way out of an inherited bases loaded, zero out situation only to allow a two-out, 3-2 pitch grand slam to give us a new, perfect Texas Rangers memory.

I guess at least it wasn’t a one-run loss and Leody’s a good big leaguer.

Up Next: The Rangers play again tomorrow. You’ll get to see RHP Spencer Howard pitch against RHP Logan Gilbert. They will start playing the game at 3:05 local time from Texas’ new, ugly house of tragedy.