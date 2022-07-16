Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers fell once again to the Mariners last night, Seattle’s 12th win in a row.

Joe Hoyt writes about the learning experience that was last night’s loss, which is a nice way of describing it.

Kennedi Landry is heavy on the learning too, with quotes from Chris Woodward about building character and whatnot.

Hoyt also has quotes from Taylor Hearn after his return to the big leagues last night.

Elsewhere, Texas’ Elier Hernandez is two days into a long-awaited stint in the majors.

Jeff Wilson talks to Frisco’s Owen White, who Wilson calls the Rangers’ hottest prospect.

Kevin Sherrington pounds the table for Elijah Green as the Rangers’ No. 3 overall pick looms.

Evan Carter cranked out his first professional multi-homer game last night for Hickory.

And Levi Weaver has the other half of his ‘young starters the Rangers could target at the trade deadline’ series with some National League trade ideas.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers try once again to end Seattle’s winning streak today at 3:05 with Spencer Howard on the mound for Texas.

Have a good weekend!