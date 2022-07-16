Minor league update for 7/15/22

Josh Stephan started for Down East and went five innings, striking out six, walking two and allowing two runs on a pair of solo home runs. Feliciano Serrano allowed a run in three innings of work. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa struck out one in an inning of work.
Maximo Acosta had a pair of doubles. Daniel Mateo had a hit. Junior Paniagua had a hit and a walk.
Hickory lost 18-11, so let’s skip the pitching.
Evan Carter was four for five with a double and a pair of home runs. Aaron Zavala had a double, a homer and a walk. Cody Freeman had a pair of homers and a walk. Thomas Saggese had a single, a walk and a double. Trevor Hauver had a homer and a walk. Chris Seise had a double.
Fernery Ozuna threw two scoreless innings. Blaine Crim was two for five with a homer. Jonathan Ornelas singled, homered and drew two walks.
Cole Ragans went six innings, allowing three runs on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts. Chase Lee allowed a pair of runs in an inning of work. Spencer Patton allowed two runs in 1.1 IP.
Bubba Thompson was two for five with a double. Steele Walker homered and walk. Ezequiel Duran was three for five with a double. Nick Solak was three for five with two doubles. Andy Ibanez was two for four with a double.
Brayan Mendoza started for the Surprise Squad and allowed one run, on a solo home run, in three innings, walking one and striking out two. Danyer Cueva was two for three with a homer. Yeison Morrobel was two for four. Keithron Moss was two for three with a double. Gleider Figuereo had a single and a walk.
