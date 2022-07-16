Texas Rangers lineup for July 16, 2022 against the Seattle Mariners: starting pitchers are Spencer Howard for the Rangers and Logan Gilbert for the Mariners.

Well, the Rangers can still get a split of the series if they win today and tomorrow. The effort today will feature a lefty-heavy lineup in support of Spencer Howard.

Brad Miller was originally the DH, but he has been scratched with neck stiffness, and Elier Hernandez is now DH.

The lineup:

Smith — 3B

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — RF

Lowe — 1B

Taveras — CF

Heim — C

Calhoun — LF

Hernandez — DH

3:05 p.m. Central start time