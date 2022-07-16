Texas Rangers lineup for July 16, 2022 against the Seattle Mariners: starting pitchers are Spencer Howard for the Rangers and Logan Gilbert for the Mariners.
Well, the Rangers can still get a split of the series if they win today and tomorrow. The effort today will feature a lefty-heavy lineup in support of Spencer Howard.
Brad Miller was originally the DH, but he has been scratched with neck stiffness, and Elier Hernandez is now DH.
The lineup:
Smith — 3B
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Garcia — RF
Lowe — 1B
Taveras — CF
Heim — C
Calhoun — LF
Hernandez — DH
3:05 p.m. Central start time
