Hernandez activated, Alexy optioned, Reks DFA’d

The Texas Rangers have activated Jonathan Hernandez from the injured list, it was announced today. To make room for him on the active roster, the Rangers have optioned pitcher A.J. Alexy to AAA Round Rock. To make room for him on the 40 man roster, the Rangers have designated outfielder Zach Reks for assignment.

The return of Jonathan Hernandez is welcome news. The righthanded was terrific in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, but was diagnosed with a damaged UCL in the spring of 2021 and missed all of the season with Tommy John surgery. Hernandez’s rehab has gone on a little longer than was expected, but he is now back and will hopefully be able to be a weapon out of the bullpen.

Alexy being sent down rather than Taylor Hearn is something of a surprise — Hearn was called up to pitch the bulk of the innings in yesterday’s bullpen game against the Seattle Mariners, and I thought he’d go back down afterwards, but it appears he’s sticking for the time being, and I guess potentially being used out of the bullpen.

As for Reks, he’s seemingly been on the 40 man bubble basically since he was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations in November, 2021. He was up in the big leagues earlier this year, but slashed .265/.265/.294 in 16 games. Reks has slashed .331/.421/.579 for Round Rock, but the 28 year old didn’t appear to be in the Rangers’ plans, and so he is now going to be, in the next seven days, waived or traded.