Minor league update for 7/16/22

Mitch Bratt started for Down East and was terrific once again, striking out seven in 5.2 IP, walking no one (though he hit two batters), and allowing one run on four hits. Kai Wynyard allowed one run on a solo home run in 3.1 IP, striking out three while issuing no walks.

Yosy Galan and Cam Cauley were each two for four with a homer and a stolen base. Daniel Mateo had two hits. Marcus Smith had a pair of walks and a stolen base. Alejandro Osuna had a hit.

Down East box score

Larson Kindreich had the rare rough outing, allowing a pair of home runs among seven hits, with four runs coming home, three walks being issued, and two strikeouts.

Evan Carter homered. Trevor Hauver singled and homered. Keyber Rodriguez had a pair of doubles. Luisangel Acuna had a single and a walk. Miguel Aparicio and Thomas Saggese each had a hit.

Hickory box score

Avery Weems allowed four runs in 4.2 IP, on three hits (two of which were homers) and one walk, striking out five. Marc Church struck out four in two shutout innings.

Jonathan Ornelas, Blaine Crim and Justin Foscue each had a single apiece.

Frisco box score

Demarcus Evans, Nick Snyder, Daniel Robert and Yerry Rodriguez each threw a shutout inning apiece. Ezequiel Duran had a hit. Andy Ibanez had a pair of hits.

Round Rock box score

Dane Acker, who has been out since early last year after undergoing Tommy John surgery, struck out three in two perfect innings of work. Kyle Cody made his first appearance of 2022, striking out one in an inning of work. Joseph Montalvo allowed three runs in 2.2 IP while striking out six. Adrian Rodriguez struck out one in a scorless inning.

Gleider Figuereo had two doubles and a homer, raising his OPS on the season to 1073. Yeison Morrobel had a walk, a double and a homer. Anthony Gutierrez had a pair of doubles.

ACL Rangers box score