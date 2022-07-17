Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

Jonathan Hernandez was excited to be back on the mound in the major leagues, as he made his first appearance since 2020 in yesterday’s 3-2 loss.

Chris Woodward felt good about how Hernandez looked on the mound.

Jack Leiter and Dustin Harris did good work in their appearances in Saturday’s Future Game.

Keith Law had praise for Jack Leiter’s stuff in his inning of work.

David Laurila has his Sunday notes column up at Fangraphs.

UPDATE — Jeff Wilson’s Sunday Read is now up for your Sunday reading pleasure.