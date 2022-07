Texas Rangers lineup for July 17, 2022 against the Seattle Mariners: starting pitchers are Glenn Otto for the Rangers and Chris Flexen for the M’s.

The All Star Break starts after this game. I think we are all ready for it.

The lineup:

Smith — 3B

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Taveras — CF

Calhoun — LF

Miller — DH

Viloria — C

1:35 p.m. Central start time