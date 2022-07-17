Nick Solak up, Sam Huff down

The Texas Rangers have recalled infielder/outfielder Nick Solak from AAA Round Rock, the team announced today. To make room for him on the active roster, the Rangers have optioned catcher/DH Sam Huff to AAA Round Rock.

Huff was brought up right before Mitch Garver landed on the injured list due to season ending flexor tendon surgery. Huff has not played much in the week he has been up — he’s started two games, come in late in another, and has picked up just seven plate appearances. He has struck out six times and been walked intentionally once, and my guess is that Huff is being sent to Round Rock so he can get some regular at bats before being brought back up once the ten day period he has to be in the minors on an optional assignment has run.

Solak, I would assume, is bench depth today, and will be optioned back to AAA after today’s game. Andy Ibanez or Steele Walker or someone can then be activated after the All Star Break and warm the bench for a few games.

Solak is slashing .287/.374/.473 in 174 plate appearances for Round Rock since being sent down. He is slashing .381/.435/.571 in July, though, so who knows, maybe they feel like something has clicked.