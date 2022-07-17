2022 MLB Draft Day One open thread

At 6:00 p.m. Central time, the 2022 MLB Draft will begin. Day One of the draft will feature first two rounds, along with the compensatory picks and competitive balance picks. Day Two will be on Monday, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Central, with Rounds Three through Ten. Day Three will be on Tuesday, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Central and covering Rounds Eleven through Twenty.

For Texas Rangers fans, today’s rush of excitement will be over quick, as the team’s only pick will be their first round pick, #3 overall, due to losing their second and third round picks for signing Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.

This thread is for discussion of today’s portion of the draft. Once the Rangers make their pick, we will do a post regarding who the pick was, and tell you a little bit about him and what we have to say about the pick.