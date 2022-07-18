Minor league update for 7/17/22

Down East starter Winston Santos had a bit of a rough one, allowing five runs in five innings of work, striking out five and walking two. Damian Mendoza struck out two in two shutout innings. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa allowed a pair of unearned runs in an inning of work.

Yosy Galan homered and walked. Cam Cauley had a hit. Ian Moller had a hit and a walk.

Down East box score

Mason Englert threw a complete game for Hickory, but it was only five innings due to the game being called due to inclement weather. Englert allowed just one baserunner — a solo home run — while striking out nine.

Evan Carter homered for the fourth time in three games. Thomas Saggese homered and singled. Aaron Zavala had a pair of hits. Cody Freemand homered and walked. Miguel Aparicio doubled.

Hickory box score

Cody Bradford threw three innings for Frisco, striking out three and walking two. Jonathan Ornelas doubled. Blaine Crim had a single and a double.

Frisco box score

Kolby Allard started for Round Rock, allowing two runs in four innings of work, striking out six and walking two. Chase Lee threw a scoreless inning. John King allowed two runs in an inning of work.

Ezequiel Duran had a pair of home runs. Bubba Thompson had two hits and two stolen bases. Steele Walker had a hit. Steven Dugger had a walk and a homer.

Round Rock box score