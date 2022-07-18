Minor league update for 7/17/22

Down East starter Winston Santos had a bit of a rough one, allowing five runs in five innings of work, striking out five and walking two. Damian Mendoza struck out two in two shutout innings. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa allowed a pair of unearned runs in an inning of work.
Yosy Galan homered and walked. Cam Cauley had a hit. Ian Moller had a hit and a walk.
Mason Englert threw a complete game for Hickory, but it was only five innings due to the game being called due to inclement weather. Englert allowed just one baserunner — a solo home run — while striking out nine.
Evan Carter homered for the fourth time in three games. Thomas Saggese homered and singled. Aaron Zavala had a pair of hits. Cody Freemand homered and walked. Miguel Aparicio doubled.
Cody Bradford threw three innings for Frisco, striking out three and walking two. Jonathan Ornelas doubled. Blaine Crim had a single and a double.
Kolby Allard started for Round Rock, allowing two runs in four innings of work, striking out six and walking two. Chase Lee threw a scoreless inning. John King allowed two runs in an inning of work.
Ezequiel Duran had a pair of home runs. Bubba Thompson had two hits and two stolen bases. Steele Walker had a hit. Steven Dugger had a walk and a homer.
