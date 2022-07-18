Rangers Day Two draft picks

This will be our running list of the selections the Texas Rangers make in day two of the draft, which will be for rounds four through ten.

Round Four — Brock Porter, RHP, St. Mary’s Prep, Orchard Lake, Michigan

Porter, 19, was the highest ranked player on the various boards who did not get selected in Day One. Generally ranked in the teens among the various draft rankings, Porter dropped all the way to Texas in the fourth round due to bonus demands. Porter’s asking price is such that it will likely take all of the savings from the Kumar Rocker underslot deal, and then some, to sign Porter, but if an agreement wasn’t in place, the Rangers wouldn’t be picking Porter here.

Porter is listed at 6’3”, 188 lbs., throws hard, has a great changeup, and has a couple of breaking balls, though the breaking pitches trail his fastball and changeup. He’s got the athleticism and projection that teams like in high school pitchers, and needs to improve his command, but he’s considered a first round caliber player.