Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

The DMN’s R.J. Coyle notes that the Home Run Derby format did in Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager in his return to Dodger Stadium.

Kennedi Landry writes about the Rangers pulling off a coup by selecting top prep arm Brock Porter in the fourth round after the resumption of the MLB Draft yesterday.

Jeff Wilson gloats on the Rangers behalf after they snatched up Porter to follow their Kumar Rocker head scratcher in the opening round.

Evan Grant notes that the Rocker bonus poll savings allowed the Rangers to pull off the heist of Porter who was ranked as perhaps the top prep arm in the class.

MLB’s Nick Aguilera has a profile on Porter who was thought to be a mid-1st rounder before he landed in Texas’ lap in round 4.

Grant ponders if the Rangers just enjoyed good fortune with their Rocker/Porter double dip or if they played the draft like a fiddle.

Mike Piellucci writes that the Rangers became the story of the draft after turning in the card to select Rocker.

Jared Sandler voiced his reaction to the Rangers adding Rocker to the mix after Sunday’s shocker.

Grant notes that the Rangers already have the framework in place for Rocker’s under slot bonus which could pave the way for a quick deal assuming everything checks out with his arm.

The Rangers have had an exciting few days but why stop now? WFAA’s Ryan Osborne notes that Buster Olney sees the Rangers as one of the main contenders in the Juan Soto sweepstakes after asking around MLB front offices.

The tandem of Thomas Saggese and Ezequiel Duran were Texas farmhands who made the MLB Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week.

And, tonight is the MLB All-Star Game which prompted T.R. Sullivan to take a look back at some of the best Rangers-related All-Star memories.

Have a nice day!