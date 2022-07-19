Grading the Texas Rangers draft

The Texas Rangers made a splash in the first two days of the 2022 MLB Draft, going way off the board to take pitcher Kumar Rocker in the first round, and then snagging Brock Porter, arguably the best prep pitcher in the draft, in the fourth round.

We have day three of the draft today, and the Rangers will make ten more picks, but for all intents and purposes, we can pretty much evaluate the Rangers draft based on what happened the first two days.

And so, in light of that, I am going ahead and putting up a poll on the draft today, rather than waiting until tomorrow.

What grade do you give the Rangers’ 2022 draft?