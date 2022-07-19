Texas Rangers Day Three Draft Results

Here are the Day Three picks for the Texas Rangers:

11th round — Kohl Drake, LHP, Walters State Community College

Drake is a 6’5”, 220 lb. lefty redshirt sophomore out of Wylie High School who struck out 160 batters and walked 17 in 93.1 IP for Walters State Community College, which also produced Brett Martin and Chad Bell, a couple of lefty relievers drafted by the Rangers who made it to the majors. Drake also turned 22 two days ago.

12th round — Jackson Kelley, RHP, Mercer University

Kelley is a 6’0”, 185 lb. righthander who put up a 1.35 ERA in 60 IP as a reliever for Mercer, with 82 Ks and 18 walks. He also threw 16 solid innings in the Cape Cod League this summer, striking out 25 of 62 batters he faced while allowing just two walks.

13th round — Caden Marcum. RHP, Paolo HS (KS)

Marcum is a 6’5”, 160 lb. righthanded pitcher who was ranked #445 on the BA draft board. He’s got projectability but would seem to need to put some meat on his bones. He’s an older high school draftee — he turns 19 next month — and he would seem to be potentially iffy in regards to signability, given the amount of money the Rangers have earmarked for fourth rounder Brock Porter.

14th round — Andrew Owen, RHP, Grossmont College (CA)

Owen is a 20 year old who I can find nothing about. He may be a draft-and-follow guy, given he’s a JuCo player.

15th round — Jack Goodman, SS, Medfield HS (MA)

Goodman is an 18 year old righthanded hitting shortstop who is committed to Pepperdine.

16th round — Nick Bautista III, RHP, Cypress College (CA)

Bautista is a 20 year old who struck out and walked a bunch of guys in 15 starts for Cypress College in 2022. Another guy who could be a draft-and-follow pick.

17th round — Carson Dorsey, LHP, Gulf Coast Community College (FL)

Dorsey is a 6’3” 160 lb. lefty who just finished his freshman year, striking out 102 hitters and walking 39 in 58.1 IP, so he’s another potential project. He was ranked #311 on the BA board, so he could be difficult to sign, given the likely bonus limits the Rangers have.

18th round — Justin Sanchez, LHP, Mongsignor McClancy Memorial HS (NY)

Justin Sanchez is a small (listed at 5’11”, 175 lbs. on Perfect Game) lefty pitcher out of Brooklyn. That’s about all I know.

19th round — Grayson Saunier, RHP, Collierville HS (TN)

Another projectable high school pitcher, Saunier is a high spin rate guy with a solid fastball/curveball combo. He was ranked #181 on the BA top 500, but he’s committed to the University of Mississippi and BA said he was expected to be a tough sign, so don’t get too excited about him.

20th round — Matt Scott, RHP, Joel Barlow HS (CT)

Scott is another projectable high school pitcher who was expected to drop due to signability issues, having committed to Stanford. He’s #166 on the BA top 500.