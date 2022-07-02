Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

Evan Grant writes about the struggles of Glenn Otto and the back end of the Rangers’ rotation in general after a 4-3 loss to in New York.

Despite a frustrating loss Kennedi Landry touches on the highlights that were Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe both hitting the poop out of the ball.

Levi Weaver and Tim Britton of Mets Athletic discuss the possibility of the Rangers and Mets being trade partners sometime in the next month.

On the minor league front, Owen White was dominant in his first outing in Frisco last night... before tweaking his ankle and having to exit the game.

Spencer Howard was also dominant in his Thursday night start with Round Rock, and Evan Grant suspects that may have earned him the open spot in the Rangers’ rotation.

Jonathan Hernandez meanwhile has been granted an extension on his rehab stint and will remain with the Express for another week or so.

And T.R. Sullivan writes about what he calls the forgotten Buck Showalter era in Rangers history.

That’s all for this morning. Martin Perez and the Rangers take on the Mets again this afternoon at 3:10. Have a nice and hopefully long weekend!