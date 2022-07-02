Minor league update for 7/1/22

Josh Stephan started for Down East and had a rough go of it, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks in five innings of work, including a pair of home runs, while striking out four. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa and Dylan MacLean each threw a scoreless inning.

Daniel Mateo had a double and a stolen base. Ian Moller had a hit and a pair of walks.

Nate Krauth started for Hickory and allowed two runs in six innings. Cody Freeman homered. Aaron Zavala and Chris Seise each had a hit and a walk. Luisangel Acuna and Trevor Hauver each had a hit.

Owen White took the mound for Frisco for his second AA start. After being really good in his first AA start, he was even better this time around, throwing 5.1 no-hit innings, striking out seven, walking one, and getting lifted at 68 pitches only because he turned his ankle.

Jonathan Ornelas had three hits. Blaine Crim had a pair of hits and a walk. Justin Foscue had a hit.

Kolby Allard started for Round Rock and went five innings, allowing a pair of runs on five hits and two walks, striking out eight. A.J. Alexy threw two scoreless innings, allowing four hits and no runs. Ezequiel Duran was three for three with a homer.

Feliciano Serrano started for the Surprise Squad and threw two shutout innings. Miguel Aparicio and Danyer Cueva each had a hit. Yeison Morrobel had a pair of hits.

