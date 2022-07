Texas Rangers lineup for July 2, 2022 against the New York Mets: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Trevor Williams for the Mets.

Texas will try to rebound from yesterday’s one run loss, and will do so with their best pitcher this season, Martin Perez, on the mound.

The lineup:

Smith — 3B

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — CF

Lowe — 1B

Garver — DH

Calhoun — RF

Heim — C

Miller — LF

3:10 p.m. Central start time