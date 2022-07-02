37-39 - Calhoun clobbers a couple as Rangers best Mets 7-3

The Texas Rangers scored seven runs while the New York Mets scored three runs.

Coming off a couple of disappointing one-runs losses, things looked dire for the Rangers this afternoon when after two batters into the bottom of the first inning, New York had taken a 2-0 lead against Martin Perez and gang.

However, the Rangers were up to the challenge of righting the ship as Kole Calhoun and Jonah Heim visited the upper deck at Citi Field back-to-back the next half inning. Calhoun’s dinger occurred with a couple on board to give him a coveted three-run shot and the Rangers the lead.

From there, Perez settled in and eventually gave Texas 6 2⁄ 3 innings of three-run ball without his best stuff. Calhoun, meanwhile, added another dinger — this one of the solo variety — in the top of the 4th and the Rangers took out an insurance policy for runs in the 8th and 9th as they sailed to victory.

Player of the Game: Maybe Calhoun is only good every other month.

Up Next: The Rangers and Mets will conclude this series with a rubber match with RHP Jon Gray set to make the start against RHP Carlos Carrasco.

Sunday afternoon’s first pitch from Citi Field is scheduled for 12:40 pm CDT.