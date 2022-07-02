Evans outrighted, Howard on taxi squad

We have some pitching on the farm news…

Demarcus Evans, who was designated for assignment when a 40 man roster spot had to be cleared for the return of Glenn Otto from the COVID list, cleared waivers and has been outrighted to AAA.

Meanwhile, as the Rangers look for a possible fifth starter (and likely for a fourth starter as well, give. Otto’s struggled), Spencer Howard has been added to the team’s taxi squad. The taxi squad players travel with the team, but are not part of the active roster. Nonetheless, with Howard now with the major league club, it appears likely he will be activated to make a start during this coming week’s series in Baltimore, likely on July 5. That would set Howard up to also potentially start against the A’s and the M’s at home prior to the All Star Break.

Howard, who started the season in the rotation before a blister and bad pitching did him in, has been pretty good of late for Round Rock. In his most recent outing on Thursday, Howard threw seven shutout innings, striking out 11 and allowing one hit and one walk. The Rangers at this point are desperate for a not-terrible starter, and Howard showing he could be that would be a step forward.

Finally, the Rangers have been allowed a ten day extension on Jonathan Hernandez’s rehab assignment as he returns from Tommy John surgery. Had that not been granted, he would have had to have been activated this weekend, and either optioned or put on the major league roster. A 40 man roster spot would also have had to have been created for him.