Wednesday Morning Links

T.R. Sullivan reminisces about big Ranger moments in the All Star game, like when 22 year old Hank Blalock went yard on Eric Gagne to put the AL over the top in 2003.

Levi Weaver notes that this is a draft that Ranger fans should savor, as they picked up probably the two most talented pitchers available without the benefit of a 2nd or 3rd round pick.

Evan Grant says that the emphasis on pitching in this draft is both a blessing and a curse.

He also says that the well prepared team who takes advantage of what’s available often just appears lucky.