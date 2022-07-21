Texas Rangers lineup for July 21, 2022 against the Miami Marlins: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Pablo Lopez for the Marlins.

We have a one game series in Miami to start the post-ASB play for the Rangers, thanks to Rob Manfred’s obstreperousness resulting in the start of the season being delayed, and games having to be rescheduled. After today’s game, the Rangers will fly to the West Coast to start a three game series against Oakland.

The lineup:

Smith — 3B

Semien — SS

Lowe — 1B

Heim — C

Garcia — RF

Taveras — CF

Calhoun — LF

Hernandez — DH

Culberson — 2B

12:10 p.m. Central start time