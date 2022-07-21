Duran up, Miller to i.l., Reks to Korea

The Texas Rangers have recalled infielder Ezequiel Duran, the team announced today. To make room for him on the active roster, the Rangers have placed Brad Miller on the 10 day injured list, retroactive to July 18, due to a stiff neck.

In addition, the Rangers announced that Zach Reks, who had previously been designated for assignment, has been sold to the Lotte Giants of the KBO, and Dane Dunning is pitching in a rehab outing in Surprise for the ACL Rangers today.

Miller’s stiff neck led to him being scratched from the final game of the first half, and apparently he still wasn’t quite right, resulting in Ezequiel Duran coming up. There have been calls for Duran to be up previously, though I don’t know that he 1) is major league ready yet, or 2) has a regular position to play. He’s starting at second base today against the Marlins, with Corey Seager getting the day off after his All Star Game appearance (Seager may, for all I know, have stayed in California rather than fly cross-country to Miami after Tuesday’s ASG appearance in L.A., then have to fly to Oakland after one game).

Reks will get to enjoy South Korea for the rest of the season.

Dunning, meanwhile, would seem likely to make the one rehab start then be activated on July 26, when he is eligible to return.