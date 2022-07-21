42-49 - Rangers open second half with 8-0 mauling of Marlins

The Texas Rangers scored eight runs while the Miami Marlins did not score a run.

The Rangers are undefeated!*

*in random one-game post-All-Star break interleague series

Player of the Game: Rangers starter Jon Gray picked up where he left off in the first half with six shutout innings on just four hits and two walks to go with five strikeouts.

Up Next: Because this game was just dumped onto the schedule to make up for the season’s late start after the offseason lockout, the Rangers will now fly to the opposite coast to open a series against the Oakland A’s.

RHP Spencer Howard will make the start for Texas in Friday night’s opener against LHP Cole Irvin for Oakland.

First pitch from the Oakland Coliseum is scheduled for 8:40 pm CDT.