Friday morning Rangers update

The Rangers dismantled the Marlins in their whiplash-inducing one-game series in Miami, with Adolis Garcia starting his second half in a big way.

They’ll now fly from coast to coast and start up a series with the A’s tonight. Evan Grant asks if it’s the longest road trip, by miles, in Rangers history.

Jeff Wilson writes about Martin Perez and the barrage of contract extension questions he faced during the All-Star break.

With more on the draft front, Evan Grant writes that Chris Young is feeling prettyyyyyy prettyyyy pretty good about their additions of two more high-caliber pitching prospects to the farm.

Speaking of which, Grant has an updated list of his top 10 pitching prospects in the Rangers’ system.

And MLB Pipeline lists their favorite draft pick from every team.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers and A’s start up their series at 8:40 tonight with Spencer Howard on the mound for Texas.

