Minor league update for 7/21/22

For the Surprise Squad, Dane Dunning made a rehab start, and threw four shutout, no hit innings before allowing a pair of runs in the fifth. The end line was two runs allowed in five innings, with nine strikeouts and one walk. Kyle Cody allowed a run in one inning on a walk and a hit, striking out one. Brayan Mendoza threw two scoreless innings, striking out four.

Danyer Cueva had a pair of hits. Jojo Blackmon had a double and a stolen base. Anthony Gutierrez had a hit. Gleider Figuereo had a hit and a walk.

ACL Rangers box score