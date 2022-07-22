Texas Rangers lineup for July 22, 2022 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Spencer Howard for the Rangers and Cole Irvin for the A’s.

The second half continues with a weekend series against the hated A’s of Oakland. The Rangers have the lineup loaded up with righthanded hitters, and Josh Smith and Kole Calhoun, among others, are starting the day on the bench.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Heim — C

Garcia — DH

Lowe — 1B

Taveras — CF

Duran — 3B

Culberson— LF

Hernandez — RF

8:40 pm Central start time