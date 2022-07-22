 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 92 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Oakland Athletics

Frequent flyer miles through the roof

By ghostofErikThompson
Texas Rangers v Miami Marlins Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Texas Rangers @ Oakland Athletics

Friday, July 22, 2022, 8:40 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

Oakland Coliseum

RHP Spencer Howard vs. LHP Cole Irvin

Today's Lineups

RANGERS ATHLETICS
Marcus Semien - 2B Vimael Machin - 3B
Corey Seager - SS Ramon Laureano - RF
Jonah Heim - C Sean Murphy - C
Adolis Garcia - DH Seth Brown - 1B
Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Elvis Andrus - SS
Leody Taveras - CF Chad Pinder - LF
Ezequiel Duran - 3B Skye Bolt - CF
Charlie Culberson - LF Tony Kemp - 2B
Elier Hernandez - RF Sheldon Neuse - DH
Spencer Howard - RHP Cole Irvin - LHP

Go Rangers!

