Game 92 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Oakland Athletics

Texas Rangers @ Oakland Athletics
Friday, July 22, 2022, 8:40 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
Oakland Coliseum
RHP Spencer Howard vs. LHP Cole Irvin
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|ATHLETICS
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Vimael Machin - 3B
|Corey Seager - SS
|Ramon Laureano - RF
|Jonah Heim - C
|Sean Murphy - C
|Adolis Garcia - DH
|Seth Brown - 1B
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Elvis Andrus - SS
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Chad Pinder - LF
|Ezequiel Duran - 3B
|Skye Bolt - CF
|Charlie Culberson - LF
|Tony Kemp - 2B
|Elier Hernandez - RF
|Sheldon Neuse - DH
|Spencer Howard - RHP
|Cole Irvin - LHP
Go Rangers!
