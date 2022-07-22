42-50 - Rangers unable to complete comeback in 5-4 loss from Oakland

The Texas Rangers scored four runs but the Oakland Athletics scored five runs.

The Rangers performed like a team that had to go to Miami for a day game and then fly to Oakland to start a series in the span of like 20 hours for much of the evening before they came to life in the late innings to score just enough runs to still lose.

Player of the Game: I guess we can give the nod to Jonathan Hernandez who tossed a scoreless inning in his second appearance of the season.

Up Next: The Rangers will take on the A’s again with LHP Taylor Hearn making the start for Texas in the second game of this series against RHP James Kaprielian for Oakland.

Saturday evening’s first pitch from the Oakland Coliseum is scheduled for 8:10 pm CDT.