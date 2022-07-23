Minor league update for 7/22/22

Down East starter Gavin Collyer had some issues, allowing six runs on ten hits and a walk in 4.1 IP, striking out three. Nick Lockhart struck out three while allowing a run in 1.2 IP. Emiliano Teodo threw a scoreless inning. Damian Mendoza allowed three runs in 1.2 IP.

Maximo Acosta was two for five with a homer. Alejandro Osuna homered and stole a base. Marcus Smith had a single, a double, a walk and a pair of stolen bases. Cam Cauley had a walk and a double. Ian Moller had a pair of hits, a pair of walks, and a stolen base. Daniel Mateo doubled.

Down East box score

For Hickory, T.K. Roby was pulled after throwing 36 pitches and recording just one out. Kelvin Gonzalez allowed a run while striking out two in two innings. Destin Dotson allowed a run while striking out two in one inning.

Thomas Saggese was four for four with a double, a homer and a stolen base. Evan Carter was three for five with a double and a walk. Aaron Zavala was three for six with a homer. Miguel Aparicio homered. Cody Freeman had a hit. Trevor Hauver had a hit and a walk.

Hickory box score

Zak Kent started for Frisco and allowed a run in three innings, striking out four and walking one. Dustin Harris had a double and three walks. Justin Foscue had a pair of hits. Blaine Crim and Jonathan Ornelas each had hits.

Frisco box score

A.J. Alexy allowed a run in two innings of work. John King threw a scoreless inning. Josh Sborz allowed an unearned run in an inning of work.

Bubba Thompson had a homer and two walks. Steele Walker had two singles and a homer. Sam Huff had a hit and a walk.

Round Rock box score

Dane Acker started for the Surprise Squad and allowed three runs in 1.2 IP, striking out three. Aidan Curry allowed an unearned run while striking out two and walking two in three innings.

Anthony Gutierrez was three for four with a triple. Gleider Figuereo and Jojo Blackmon each tripled. Danyer Cueva had a single and a double.

Arizona Complex League box score