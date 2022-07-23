Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers fell in Oakland 5-4 last night.

Starting pitcher Spencer Howard says he was “trying to do too much” after a not particularly great start at O.Co.

Joe Hoyt says maybe it took the Rangers 8 innings to wake up from their cross-country flight from Miami the night before.

Elsewhere, Hoyt writes about the sizzling streak of Leody Taveras, who he says looks like the top prospect Taveras once was.

Levi Weaver and the rest of the folks at The Athletic name the most intriguing draft pick from each team.

And Rangers prospect Thomas Saggese smacked another homer last night.

That's all for this morning. The Rangers and A’s square off again tonight at 8 with Matt Bush (then presumably Taylor Hearn) on the mound for Texas.

Have a good weekend!