Texas Rangers lineup for July 23, 2022 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Matt Bush for the Rangers and James Kaprielian for the A’s.

After last night’s less than ideal results, the Rangers look to rebound with a win in a rare Saturday night game in Oakland.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Taveras — CF

Calhoun — DH

Smith — LF

Duran — 3B

Viloria — C

8:07 p.m. Central start time