Game 93 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Oakland Athletics

Texas Rangers @ Oakland Athletics
Saturday, July 23, 2022, 8:07 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
Oakland Coliseum
RHP Matt Bush (Probably LHP Taylor Hearn to follow) vs. RHP Cole Irvin
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|ATHLETICS
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Vimael Machin - 3B
|Corey Seager - SS
|Ramon Laureano - CF
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Sean Murphy - C
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Seth Brown - 1B
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Chad Pinder - LF
|Kole Calhoun - DH
|Elvis Andrus - SS
|Josh Smith - LF
|Stephen Piscotty - RF
|Ezequiel Duran - 3B
|Dermis Garcia - DH
|Meibrys Viloria - C
|Nick Allen - 2B
|Matt Bush - RHP
|James Kaprielian - RHP
Go Rangers!
