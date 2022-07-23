 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 93 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Oakland Athletics

Oh boy it’s more Texas Rangers baseball

By ghostofErikThompson
/ new
Texas Rangers v Oakland Athletics Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Texas Rangers @ Oakland Athletics

Saturday, July 23, 2022, 8:07 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

Oakland Coliseum

RHP Matt Bush (Probably LHP Taylor Hearn to follow) vs. RHP Cole Irvin

Today's Lineups

RANGERS ATHLETICS
Marcus Semien - 2B Vimael Machin - 3B
Corey Seager - SS Ramon Laureano - CF
Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Sean Murphy - C
Adolis Garcia - RF Seth Brown - 1B
Leody Taveras - CF Chad Pinder - LF
Kole Calhoun - DH Elvis Andrus - SS
Josh Smith - LF Stephen Piscotty - RF
Ezequiel Duran - 3B Dermis Garcia - DH
Meibrys Viloria - C Nick Allen - 2B
Matt Bush - RHP James Kaprielian - RHP

Go Rangers!

Loading comments...